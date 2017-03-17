Irish tourist was raped before being murdered in Goa: Forensic report



Her body was found disrobed at an isolated spot

Panaji: The 25-year-old Irish tourist, who was found dead at a South Goa beach village earlier this week, was raped before being murdered by a local history-sheeter, forensic examination has revealed, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Umesh Gaonkar said that the post-mortem examination report had confirmed rape and that rape charges would be slapped on Vikas Bhagat, who had already been booked for the murder.

"The autopsy, which was conducted on Thursday, confirmed cranio cerebral damage and constriction of neck as causes of death. It has also confirmed rape," Gaonkar said.

The Irish tourist, was found dead and stripped naked on Tuesday morning. Police had said that a beer bottle was used to disfigure the victim's face by Bhagat after committing the rape and murder.

Bhagat had befriended the victim during a holiday party held at the beach village of Canacona, which is popular amongst foreign tourists.

Police arrested Bhagat within 24 hours after the body was discovered. He is a history-sheeter with a string of robbery and assault cases are lodged against him.