Irma hits Florida: White House official tweets inaccurate hurricane video

As hurricane Irma began lashing Florida, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of what he said was a waterlogged Miami International Airport, only to be corrected by the airport itself, the media reported.

Scavino then deleted the erroneous post on Sunday, one of many ostensible Hurricane Irma tweets that he said he was sharing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, reports CNN.

"Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!" Scavino tweeted, adding a video of an airport covered in water.

Miami International Airport responded to the tweet: "This video is not from Miami International Airport."

Scavino, in turn, acknowledged the mistake and replied to the airport after deleting the tweet.

"Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving from public. In trying to notify all, I shared -- have deleted. Be safe!" Scavino wrote.

"Thanks, Dan," CNN quoted the airport as saying.

Scavino, a former golf caddie for Trump-turned-campaign aide and White House social media chief, is frequently seen at the President's side and on his Twitter feed.