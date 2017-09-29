In 2015, when the Matoshree Kashiben Vrajlal Valia International school in Borivli West requested the CBSE to allow them to change the institute's location, authorities didn't realise that the appeal would turn against them. Following the request, a CBSE team inspected the premises and found irregularities in the school's functioning. Hence, it decided to cancel its affiliation.



Representation pic

Several irregularities

As per the board, it carried out inspections at the school twice - January and June. Not a single teacher was found in all the four sections of Stds XI and XII then. The other irregularities that the team noticed were that the school was sharing the premises with two other institutes - a junior college and a state board school, and that the school was running two shifts.

Following this, the board terminated the school's affiliation on September 9 and asked it to stop conducting classes according to the CBSE pattern from the next academic year. As per the notice, the school won't be allowed to conduct admissions based on the CBSE rules from the 2018-19 academic year.

Move opposed

Activists have, however, slammed the board's decision and said it should conduct similar inspections in other schools affiliated to it. "A number of schools do not follow the CBSE rules, yet they are being allowed to run. In the end, students and parents suffer for all these irregularities," said Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA forum.

When contacted, Jayesh Yagnik, secretary of MKVV International school, said, "I will not be able to comment on this as the matter is still in court."

