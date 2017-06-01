IRS officer tops civil services exam



Nandini K R

Nandini K R, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, the result of which was declared yesterday by the UPSC. She had taken the exam last year.

Nandini K R always wanted to be an IAS officer and now she wants to contribute to the country's education sector.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Nandini, who hails from Kolar in Karnataka, cracked the exam in her fourth attempt.

"It is like a dream come true. I always wanted to be an IAS officer," she said from the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad, where she is undergoing probation.

"I put in a lot of effort. After getting selected in the IRS in 2014, I had taken the exam again in 2015 but could not crack it. I took the test again and topped it. It is a wonderful experience," she says.