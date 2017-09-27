Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (l) with Sachin Tendulkar (c) and son, Arjun, during the cleanliness drive at Bandstand, on Tuesday. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

Even as trading of barbs between the BJP and the Shiv Sena continue over various topics of national interest, the former has commended the Yuva Sena's recent contribution to the prime minister's Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign. Hours after Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray hit the streets of Bandra as part of the cleanliness drive, PM Narendra Modi, welcoming his efforts, tweeted, "I congratulate my young friend @AUThackeray for participating in a cleanliness initiative in Mumbai & adding momentum to #SwachhataHiSeva (sic)."

In an evident show of support to the BJP, Aaditya, along with Sachin Tendulkar, hit the Bandra fort last morning, picking up and sorting garbage. Responding to the PM's tweet, Aaditya posted, "Thank you sir. Always an honour to serve our nation. Always count Uddhavji, me and all of us in with you in such noble initiatives. Mumbaikars and BMC (corporators, officers and staffers) have taken the cleanliness movement to a level that will make you proud (sic)."

The rift

Modi's appreciation of Aaditya's efforts holds significance in the backdrop of the constant trading of barbs between the BJP and Sena on issues such as inflation and fuel price hike. Last week, senior Sena leaders had hinted that the decision to pull out from the government was just around the corner. The party also demonstrated against "BJP-caused" inflation on Saturday. Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park this year holds special significance due to the fact that their party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, is expected to announce his stance on backing the BJP in the state at the event.

Political analysts, therefore, seem confused about the mutual sharing of admiration over the cleanliness drive. Senior political commentator, Prakash Bal said, "It seems the repeated protests, threats to pull out from the government, then supporting the BJP soon after is all stage managed. The PM's tweet to Aaditya, however, is only symbolic. There's no use wondering about the motive behind these tweets."

PM Modi commended Aaditya's efforts on Twitter. Representation pic

Surendra Jondhale, head of Mumbai University's political department, feels Aaditya is only laying the foundation stone of his future in politics by appeasing the PM.

What Sena says

Sena, however, has justified supporting the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign by saying the party has always stood by what's good for society. Speaking to mid-day, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, "It's good that Modiji has appreciated our party's efforts, but that will not stop us from protesting against all their wrong moves and decisions. Our fight over the inflation issue will continue."