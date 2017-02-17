IS attack on Sufi shrine in Sindh kills nearly 100



An injured victim is treated at a local hospital after the explosion

Karachi: Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured last night when an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded shrine of revered Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town.

The bomber entered the shrine through its Golden gate and blew himself up near the site where the ritual of sufi dance ‘Dhamal’ was taking place. He first threw a grenade, which failed to explode, SSP Jamshoro Tariq Wilayat said. Sehwan police station SHO Rasool Baksh said that around 100 people, including women and children, have been killed in the suicide bomb attack.

Hundreds of devotees were present inside the premises of the vast mausoleum of the saint at the time of blast. Faisal Edhi of the Edhi foundation confirmed they have shifted 60 bodies to hospitals in Hyderabad and Jamshoro. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on their Aamaq news agency, saying a suicide bomber had targeted a “Shiite gathering” at the shrine in Sindh.