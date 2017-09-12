Mumbai: Is bad advice from flatmate Rishi Shah to blame for Karan Joseph's death?

Sources from the police said that musician Karan Joseph may have landed in a monetary dispute after he did not turn up for performances based on his flatmate Rishi Shah's advice



Karan Joseph was a freelance musician but his flatmate Rishi Shah told him to avoid small shows

Two days after pianist Karan Joseph plunged to death from the 12th floor of Concorde Apartments in Bandra West, the Bandra police yesterday registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against unidentified persons. The police are investigating different angles, but sources said that they suspect Karan may have taken the extreme step due to monetary disputes.

Also read - Mumbai: Karan Joseph told me he was getting threat calls, says pianist's roommate

A senior officer from Bandra police said, "An FIR was registered on Monday afternoon under Section 306 of the IPC based on the complaint of the deceased's father."

Also read - Mumbai: Pianist Karan Joseph's friends want full probe on Rishi Shah

Karan's father, Dr Thomas Joseph, visited the Bandra police station and lodged the complaint yesterday. He did not wish to comment after the FIR was registered but had told mid-day on Sunday, "I had last spoken to Karan four days ago, he did not sound unhappy. Something wrong happened to him."

Also read: Pianist Karan Joseph sent messages to several friends telling them he was being beaten up

The Rishi link, again

Once again, the name of Karan's flatmate, Rishi Shah, has come up in the investigations. Sources from the police said, "We have learnt that Karan had been performing as a freelance musician in the city to meet his financial needs, and he had prior bookings scheduled. Rishi Shah used to ask him to think big and not do small shows. Karan may have missed some of the events, which may have landed him in financial disputes. The police suspect this could be one of the reasons that drove him to suicide."

Also read - Pianist Karan Joseph suicide: Post-mortem cites multiple injuries as cause of death

Following the registration of the FIR, the police continued to record the statements of Karan's friends and also recovered a message that the musician had sent to one of his friends at 5.02 am on Saturday. Sources said, "We are in the process of scanning Karan's cell phone records and have been checking his messages. Karan had spoken to one of his friends early on Saturday morning and had also sent a message to his friend whose statement we recorded on Monday. In the message, Karan had told his friend that he was being beaten up and was in trouble."

You may also like - Photos: Mehr Jesia, Prateik Babbar others at Karan Joseph's funeral



