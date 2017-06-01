IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 80

At least 350 injured in 'one of the deadliest bombings', which took place near the fortified entrance to the German embassy, in the Afghan capital



A wounded Afghan man receives assistance at the site of the attack in Kabul. Pic/AFP

The Islamic State yesterday claimed responsibility for a devastating explosion in the Afghan capital, which killed 80 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

A powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded in the morning rush hour in the city centre, the police said, wounding hundreds and damaging embassy buildings. The victims appeared mainly to have been Afghan civilians.

The bomb, one of the deadliest in Kabul and coming at the start of the holy month of Ramazan, exploded close to the fortified entrance to the German embassy, killing a security guard and wounding some staff, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Twitter.



Security forces are seen in front of the German Embassy. Pic/AP

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for the city police, said the explosives were hidden in a sewage tanker. He suggested that the German embassy might not have been the target of the blast. "There are several other important compounds and offices near there too," he added. The blast, which shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres away, was unusually strong.

The Taliban denied responsibility and said it condemned attacks that have no legitimate target and killed civilians.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul said Afghan security forces prevented the vehicle carrying the bomb from entering the heavily protected Green Zone that houses many foreign embassies as well as its headquarters, also suggesting it may not have reached its intended target.