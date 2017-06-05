E-paper

IS executes 11 of its militants in Syria

Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mourn as they carry the coffin of a fallen comrade during his funeral in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. Pic/AFP
The Islamic State terror organisation has executed 11 of its militants in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that IS militants opened fire at the deceased in the city of Mayadin, considered to be one of the main IS strongholds in Syria, Efe reported on Sunday.

Activists are unaware of neither the identities of those executed nor the accusations against them.

Additionally, SOHR pointed out that the radicals dug a hole to bury the bodies of their fighters.

The terror organisation killed 25 of its members last month in Deir al-Zour, accusing them of adultery, murder and arms trafficking, according to SOHR.

