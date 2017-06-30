Is Indrani Mukerjea going for an image change from criminal to victim?

The reports of barbarism and violence that have emerged from the Byculla women's prison recently have shocked the public. On Thursday, Indrani Mukerjea testified that jail officials beat a woman prisoner to death last week, and attacked other inmates including herself.



She showed injuries on her arms and legs as proof. Photographs of the erstwhile glamorous media magnate showing her to be gaunt and gray, speak of the effects of her harrowing experience.

Could this impact the murder accused's own case for bail in any way? "The incident in the jail is totally unconnected with the trial of the case and bail considerations," says fiery lawyer Abha Singh, who has been following the case closely.

"All that this application made by Indrani on the alleged assault would hopefully result in is improving safeguards with respect to rights of prisoners within the jail premises," she says.

Be that as it may, with her recent feisty championing of the rights of fellow inmates, there are many who feel that Mukerjea has scored important brownie points in changing her image from that of a criminal to that of a victim in the public's mind.

Of course, murder trials are not decided in the courts of public opinion. "The jail incident, being an isolated matter, would not have any impact, either on her trial or on her application for bail," says Singh.