Is Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's Delhi shift on the cards?



Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, seen leaving Union minister Piyush Goyal's residence late last night. Pics/Atul Kamble

BJP president Amit Shah's decision to stay at the Sahyadri guest house instead of a plush five-star hotel, during his short visit to the city over the weekend, has sparked rumours about the future of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister of the state. While there have been reports of the ruling BJP's cabinet expansion and plans of Fadnavis moving to Delhi, the CM has consistently denied these claims.

BJP national president Amit Shah

But, late last night, after visiting several Ganesh mandals in the city, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Siddhivinayak, the BJP chief met state president Raosaheb Danve, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar at Union minister Piyush Goyal's Nariman Point residence. Sources said that there were discussions on the current performance of ministers and recent controversies that included their party leaders such as Prakash Mehta and Vinod Tawde. Later, Shah left for Sahyadri guesthouse, which is a stone's throw away from the CM's official residence.



Devendra Fadnavis

According to sources, important cabinet rejig decisions are now likely. Shelar, however, dismissed the meeting as an informal dinner. "There was no formal meeting on any big decision. Amitji (Shah)âÂÂwas in town and visited several ganpati mandals."