IS mortar shells kill 7 civilians leaving Mosul



Displaced Iraqis evacuate their home in western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood on June 1. Pic/AFP

At least seven civilians were killed and 23 wounded by Islamic State mortar shells as they tried to flee Mosul’s militant-controlled Zanjili district on Thursday, the Iraqi police said.

Zanjili is part of the enclave that remains in the hands of the Islamic State in the northern Iraqi city.

The wounded from Zanjili were taken to a field clinic, said a police officer, adding that more people could have been killed while trying to flee. They were part of the first group of civilians who have managed to escape. Several dozen other civilians managed to reach government-held lines unhurt, using the same exit route.

7 Lakh People who have already fled Mosul