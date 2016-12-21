IS proclaims responsibility for Berlin Christmas market attack



A policeman lights a candle on December 20, 2016 at a makeshift memorial in front of the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin

Berlin: The Islamic State (IS) has proclaimed responsibility for Monday's attack on Berlin Christmas market that killed at least 12 persons.

According to Amaq news agency, the attack was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State", Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Monday evening, a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, leaving at least 12 persons dead and another 50 injured.