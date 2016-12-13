Is Raj Thackeray running parallel government: Sanjay Nirupam



Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam yesterday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should make it clear if MNS chief Raj Thackeray is running a "parallel government" in the state.

"(Actor) Shah Rukh Khan meets Raj seeking permission for release of his film Raees. Who is Raj Thackeray that film makers and artists are seeking his permission rather than that of the Censor board?...Is Raj Thackeray running a parallel government? Fadnavis should clarify," Nirupam said.

"Ensuring smooth release of a film and maintenance of law and order is the job of the state government. Currently some people are indulging in extortion in the guise of patriotism," the Congress leader said.