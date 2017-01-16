Uddhav Thackeray
Upping the ante ahead of the BMC polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday warned party workers against a “treacherous and cunning friend”, a veiled reference to its ally BJP.
Thackeray was addressing party workers from Ghatkopar and Shivaji Nagar at his official residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra.
“We may have to contest elections against a treacherous and cunning friend this time. We have contested against Congress, NCP and even some traitors who left Shiv Sena. We have even fought against those having blood relations (reference to MNS),” said Thackeray.
