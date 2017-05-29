ISC Result 2017, CISCE ISC 12th Results 2017 declared; check here or cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ISC 12th Result 2017 today (May 29) at 3 pm on the official website www.cisce.org. For updates on ISC 12th Result 2017, CISCE Results 2017, please check Jagran Josh.

Students can also get their ISC 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh

The official website of CISCE is www.cisce.org

Here's how you can get your ISC 12th Result 2017

>> Log on to isc12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the direct link for ISC 12th Result 2017 at the top of the page

>> Enter the details in the fields provided

>> Click on the button submit

>> Save and download the ISC 12th Result 2017



Established in 1958, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was permitted to conduct examinations from 1973. ISC and ICSE examinations are conducted each year by the board.