ISIS calls modules in India to carry out lone wolf attacks during festivals

A call for ISIS – Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – modules in India to carry out lone wolf attacks on crowds during festivals like Kumbh mela or Thrissur Pooram has got Indian security agencies alert. The threat, the first such in India, is seen as an attempt by ISIS to take their battle from Iraq and Syria to India and other parts of the world. In the area it once held, it is a beaten force, on the verge of collapse, reported APN News India.



Representational Picture

The report said that a 10-minute voice clip, accessed by NIA and Kerala police, has a person, believed to be Rashid Abdullah, asking its operatives to carry out lone wolf attacks in India. Abdullah was the leader of the Kasargod ISIS module and is believed to be holed up somewhere in Afghanistan. The male voice in the audio clip reportedly asks IS agents to carry out Las Vegas-type terror attacks. "You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife," the male voice was quoted on Zee News as saying.