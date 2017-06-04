ISIS failed to set foot in India: Rajnath Singh



Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Terror outfit ISIS had not been able to set foot in India despite the presence of the world's second largest Muslim population, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday.

Barring two terror attacks in Punjab in 2015-16, the security situation in the country had by and large remained under control, the minister said at a press conference on three years of the Modi government.

More than 90 sympathisers of ISIS had been arrested due to better coordination between state and central security agencies. Five terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen group were given capital punishment as part of the government's focused efforts to check terrorism, Singh said.

"India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned. I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population [of Muslims], the ISIS has not been able to set foot," he said.

He said there had been a 45 per cent reduction in infiltration attempts from Pakistan since the surgical strike by the Army in September 2016, compared to the corresponding six months in the previous year.

NIA raids 23 places over terror funding

The NIA yesterday raided 23 locations in Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi over alleged funding received by separatist groups to carry out subversive activities in the Valley.

2 jawans killed by militants

Two jawans were killed and four others injured when militants attacked an Army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district yesterday.

1 hurt in ceasefire violation in Poonch

A woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district in J&K by firing mortar shells along the LoC.