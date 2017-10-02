Representational Picture

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded over 400 in Las Vegas early on Monday, and said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago. "The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition," the group's news agency Amaq said in reference to the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East. "The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago," Amaq added.

Video taken of the attack showed panicked crowds fleeing as sustained rapid gunfire ripped through the area. Las Vegas's casinos, nightclubs and shopping draw some 3.5 million visitors from around the world each year and the area was packed with visitors when the shooting broke out shortly after 10 p.m. (0400 GMT). Mike McGarry, a 53-year-old financial adviser from Philadelphia, said he was at the concert when he heard hundreds of shots ring out. "It was crazy - I laid on top of the kids. They're 20. I'm 53. I lived a good life," McGarry said.

The rampage was reminiscent of a mass shooting at a Paris rock concert in November 2015 that killed 89 people, part of a coordinated attack by Islamist militants that left 130 dead. The concert venue was in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the Strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events," the Mandalay Bay said on Twitter.