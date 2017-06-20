Islamophobia claims two lives

In the UK, just after midnight, Muslim man dies after being run over by 48-year-old in a van; While in America, another man assaults, kills 17-year-old Muslim girl in an alleged 'hate crime'



Muslims pray on a sidewalk in the Finsbury Park area of north London after the vehicle hit pedestrians. Pic/AFP

A man rammed a van into worshippers coming out of a mosque in north London after special Ramzan prayers yesterday, killing one person and injuring 10 others in what British Prime Minister Theresa May described as a "sickening" terrorist attack on Muslims.

The attack – the fourth terror assault to jolt Britain in four months – occurred just after midnight outside the Muslim Welfare House, which houses a mosque, on the Seven Sisters Road when some people were helping a man who had collapsed.

The site of the incident is close to another mosque near the Finsbury Park on the same road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and eight others were injured. Two others were treated for minor injuries. A 48-year-old man, the driver of the van, was detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said the man who died was already receiving first aid from members of the public and it was not yet known if his death was caused by the attack. "This is being treated as a terrorist attack and the Counter Terrorism Command is investigating. At this early stage of investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however the investigation continues," said Basu, London's senior counter-terrorism coordinator. "The man has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody once discharged.