Islamophobic abuse grows in the wake of attack



People gather ahead of a minute's silence in Manchester, on May 25. Pic/AFP

A number of anti-Muslim incidents have been reported in the UK after the Manchester bombing with a Muslim woman spat on while a teenaged Muslim girl taunted by a passer-by who said, "when are you going to stop bombing people".

A 14-year-old pupil at Manchester Islamic High School for girls was taunted while on her way to school by a passer-by. Mona Mohamed, head teacher at the school, told Radio 4's Today programme that the teenager had been "upset and hurt" by the comment, but had not responded. Mohamed was quoted by The Telegraph as saying that she advised her pupils to keep quiet if they are subjected to Islamophobic abuse.

A few hours after the Manchester concert attack an unidentified figure was caught on CCTV attempting to set fire to the door of a mosque in Oldham. On Tuesday, a Muslim woman was spat on by a stranger on Manchester's Oxford Road, the Tab reported. The stranger approached the student and spat on her. She told the daily that she was "upset and shook up". The student, who asked to remain anonymous, said she took a taxi straight home.