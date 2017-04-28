Israel strikes arms depot in Damascus



A photo taken from Douma shows flames, believed to be coming from Damascus International Airport. Pics/AFP

Beirut: Israel struck an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese group Hezbollah near Damascus airport yesterday, Syrian rebel and regional intelligence sources said, targeting weapons sent from Iran via commercial and military cargo planes.

A video carried on Lebanese TV and shared on social media showed the pre-dawn airstrikes caused a fire around the airport east of the Syrian capital, suggesting fuel sources or weapons containing explosives were hit.



A child looks out from behind posters during a funeral in the Sayyida Zeinab mosque on the outskirts of Damascus for the victims of a bombing that targeted buses carrying evacuees

Syrian state media said Israeli missiles hit a military position southwest of the airport, but did not mention arms or fuel. It said "Israeli aggression" had caused explosions and some material losses, but it did not expand on the damage.

Israel does not comment on action it takes in Syria. But Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, speaking to Army Radio from the United States, appeared to confirm involvement.

"The incident in Syria corresponds with Israel's policy to act to prevent Iran's smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah," he said, adding, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said 'whenever we receive intelligence that indicates an intention to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah, we will act'."