Issues plague students across India during NEET examinations



Representational picture

Even as list of dos and don'ts were declared much before the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET), when the examination was conducted across India, students did face issues due to unawareness. The single national entrance test for admission to medical colleges for Under Graduate (UG) courses was held across the nation. Other than issues such as reaching the centre late, unawareness about dress-code and other regulations, there were also complaints about lengthy paper with two questions having all four options as correct answers and one question with no correct answer in given options. Apart from this, students also complained of a question being from outside the syllabus.

Sudha Shenoy, one of the parents, said, “There were few candidates and parents who complained on parents' groups that children were not allowed to enter because they were late by a few minutes. But then how can we blame CBSE for it? The timeline was provided to candidates much in advance."

"About the dress code and other regulations such as candidates should not bring any stationary item such as pen or pencil with them were stipulated already with the issuing of hall-ticket. Everything was clearly instructed before," said Rohini Kulkarni, another parent.

While candidates and parents had a general tone of complaints, experts are hoping CBSE to consider few questions after their analysis. Vinay kumar, MD and CEO of Rao Academy, said, “In Chemistry question 30 was out of syllabus. In Physics, question number 13 and 32 had no correct answers in given options and question number 37 had two correct answers in given options. We expect the board to consider these points during evaluation.”

Sudhanshu Sinhal, MD of Sinhal Medical Academy, said, "Most students felt that Physics section was the toughest."

While PRO of the CBSE Rama Sharma could not be contacted, a senior official from the NEET department, requesting anonymity said, "The dress code and regulations were all declared for students much in advance. Now, nobody can complain of unawareness."

When asked about the out of syllabus question, the officer said, "appropriate decision will be taken after verification."