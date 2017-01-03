Istanbul terror attack 'Santa' was Islamic State soldier

The terrorist group claims responsibility for attack in nightclub that killed 39, saying it was in response to Turkey’s military alliance in the international coalition against jihadists in Syria
Relatives of security member Fatih Cakmak, 35, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul. Pic/AFP
Istanbul: The Islamic State jihadist group yesterday claimed the shooting rampage inside a glamorous Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s night that killed 39 people, as police hunted the attacker who remains on the run.
In a statement circulated on social media, the jihadist group said one of the “soldiers of the caliphate” had carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub. It accused Turkey, a majority-Muslim country, of being a servant of Christians.
This is the first time IS has issued a clear claim for an attack inside Turkey, despite being blamed for several major strikes in Istanbul and other cities over the last year. The IS statement said the attack was in response to Turkey’s military intervention against the jihadists in war-ravaged Syria.
Meanwhile, anti-terror police made their first arrests over the attack. The Dogan news agency said they have detained eight suspects. But there was no indication of their relationship to the attacker.
He came, he shot, he fled
Arriving by taxi at the plush Reina nightclub on the shores of the Bosphorus, the gunman produced a weapon, reportedly a Kalashnikov, and shot dead a policeman and civilian at the entrance. According to the Hurriyet daily, the gunman then fired off four magazines containing a total of 120 bullets around the club, as terrified guests flung themselves into the freezing waters of the Bosphorus in panic. But after changing clothes, the gunman left the nightclub in the ensuing chaos.
Slain designer remembered
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani condoled the death of Indian national Khushi Shah, in the terror attack in Istanbul. Rupani assured Khushi’s father Ashwin Shah and other family members of all help from the government to bring back her body from Istanbul. Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also expressed their condolence. Shilpa said tweeted: “My heart goes out to the families that have lost their near and dear ones. RIP@KHUSHIZ1.”
