It's a girl at 42,000 ft! Baby born mid-air on Turkish Airlines flight



A crew member holds the baby girl. Pics/Turkish Airlines' official Twitter account

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl during a Turkish Airlines flight mid-air at an altitude of 13,000 meters (42,000 feet).

28 weeks pregnant Guinean native Diaby Nafi went into labour when the plane took off from Conakry, Guinea. The flight was en route to Istanbul, Turkey with a stop in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso, on April 7.

She was aided by the airline's staff members and fellow passengers, who ensured the birth was a smooth affair.

Both mother and daughter, who was named Kadiju, were admitted to the hospital, after the plane landed in Ougadougou and were said to be in good health.

Turkish Airlines tweeted the following after the baby's birth, "Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew!"

The cabin crew members even posed with the baby girl for pictures after the birth.