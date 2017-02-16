It's a matter of trust



The White House admitted that Donald Trump (left) was told three weeks ago that Michael Flynn may have misled colleagues about his Kremlin contacts ahead of the inauguration. Pic/AFP

Washington: Donald Trump demanded Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security advisor over “eroding trust” and not due to any legal issues, the White House has said, shielding the US President from the raging scandal over his top aide’s contacts with Russia.

“We got to a point not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue with the level of trust between the president and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change. The president was very concerned that General Flynn had misled the Vice President and others,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer said Trump was also very concerned in light of the sensitive subjects dealt with by the national security advisors with respect to China, North Korea and the Middle East, that he must have complete and unwavering trust for the person in that position.

Spicer said immediately after the Department of Justice notified the White House counsel of the situation, the counsel briefed the President and a small group of his senior advisors. “The White House counsel reviewed and determined that there is not an illegal issue, but rather a trust issue. During this process, it's important to note the President did not have his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, approved by the Senate