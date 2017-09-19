Record feat! 18-yr-old Mumbai boy conquers turbulent waters of Japanese channel

Prabhat Koli, who hails from a fishing community in Mumbai, last week became the youngest male at 18 to swim the Tsugaru Channel in Japan; says he wants to conquer all seven seas



Prabhat Koli with his mother, who along with his father, has supported him through the many challenges he's conquered. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Prabhat Koli comes from a long line of city fishermen who conquered the Arabian Sea, but this 18-year-old has far grander plans of becoming master of the seven seas.

The Chembur resident last week became the youngest male to swim across the turbulent waters of the Tsugaru Channel at 18 years, one month and five days, breaking Japan's Honoka Hasegawa's record of 18 years, four months and 20 days that was set last year. Young Koli completed the Tsugaru channel in nine hours and 52 minutes.

Child prodigy

"I started swimming when I was eight years old, and at the age of 12, I completed the 81-km open water course in the waters off West Bengal's Murshidabad," said Koli, who, like all aspiring and ambitious athletes, hopes to compete (and win) in the Olympics one day.

However, for the young swimmer, there's another challenge that comes first. "I have a special relationship with the sea, because I come from a fisherman's family; this is why first I want to conquer all seven seas."

After that, he has his eyes set on the Olympics in 2024. "Recently, the Olympics have included an open water 10-km race; so, I am aiming to participate in that in the 2024 Olympics," he said.

It's been a big year

In the last four months, Koli has also completed the prestigious and immensely difficult 'Triple Crown Challenge', a swim course that is recognised by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA). It includes swimming the Catalina and English Channel, as well as the waters around Manhattan (48 km) on June 24, which made him the world's youngest male swimmer to achieve this feat.

Before that, he also conquered the dangerous 42-km stretch of the Molokai channel (also recognised by WOWSA), from Kepuhi beach to Allen Davis beach in 17 hours and 22 minutes, making him the fastest and youngest Asian swimmer on this route.

Throughout, Koli's parents have kept him afloat. "Their role is the most important and pivotal in taking me to where I am today," he said.

"They have supported me since the very beginning. We discuss every channel and strategise with the coaches."

592

Number of minutes it took Prabhat to complete the swim

30 km

The distance he swam in the Tsugaru Channel, Japan