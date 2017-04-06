It's a scam! Websites offer male escort job promising sex with actresses

Cyber cops bust online racket in Mumbai that had duped over 2,000 people by offering them gigolo and male escort jobs that would enable them to have sex with famous actresses for a small membership fee



Representational Image

Here are three websites to steer clear of: www.sexoclub.in, www.sexodate.in and www.instaclub.in. Even if you are one looking for a 'high-income gigoloship' or a 'male escort job that offers sex with famous actresses, NRIs and airhostesses', as is usual with opportunities of this nature, turns out, it's a scam.

Suo motu complaint

Acting on a suo motu complaint after the cyber police discovered that an online racket had already duped over 2,000 people across the country with a innovative modus operandi — invite victims with bulk SMSes offering free sex and daily minimum income of Rs 11,000; get them to take up a membership of their Sexo Friendship Club charged at Rs 997 that is transferred to a Paytm wallet direct; and once the wallet has reached its limit, funnel it out and buy gold coins with it from a Mumbadevi store — the police swooped in an nabbed one accused on Tuesday. He then led the team to the other four at their Masjid Bunder office on Wednesday. Interestingly, to kill their trail, once the accused had used one e-wallet and bought the gold with it, they would close it and simply create another one.

Arrested accused, all owners and employee of IBIZ, a placement company, have been identified as Mohammed Kotwala (24), Girish Jaiswal (33), Kamal Vishwakarma (31), Arjun Kanojiya (28) and Sharif Khan (24).

Trapped in

"To win victim's confidence, their advert would mention that these women seek a private sexual relationship for a short time and will pay well. They even claimed that this work is legal as everything happens with mutual consent," said an officer.

DCP Akhilesh Singh of cyber police station added, "Those who fell for it, transferred the money to a given Paytm wallet as membership fee, but would never hear from them. Moreover, since they paid money for sex, no one would complain to police to avoid further embarrassment."

Operating on a large scale

Singh said that so far, investigators had learnt of the usage of 70-80 wallets. He added that the cellphone numbers used to call potential victims were procured fraudulently, ironically, by using the details of those same people that applied to them. "310 SIM cards, 16 hard disks, 3 laptops and 37 cellphones were seized. Prima facie probe has revealed that they had been in the business for at least over two years, however, every claim is being verified and probed," he said.