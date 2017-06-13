It's official! Rains have arrived in Mumbai



There was heavy downpour in several parts of Mumbai as weather experts officially declared the onset of the monsoon in the city. File Pic

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) officially declared that the rains have hit Mumbai on Monday. This was a two-day delay, as rain showers usually reach Mumbai by June 10.

According to The Times of India, they was severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. There was waterlogging reported on the Eastern Freeway and Hindmata. A King Circle resident noted that despite the presence of eight pumps in Gandhi Market, Sion East, the area was flooded in an hour.

Borivli, Kandivli, Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, Worli, Parel and parts of south Mumbai became rain lashed. In Goregaon, a tree collapsed on a BEST bus. Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap.

Borivli and Chembur recorded 44mm and 43mm rainfall respectively between 9pm and 10pm. Chincholi had 29mm rainfall, BKC 26mm, Andheri 13mm, Bhandup and Bandra 10mm.

A number of flights were delayed including Kochi (SpiceJet), Hyderabad (Jet), Bengaluru (Indigo), Delhi (Air India) and Bhubaneshwar (GoAir). A Mumbai-bound Singapore Airlines flight was diverted to Delhi. In fact, about ten incoming flights were diverted to other airports, due to poor visibility. The sky over Mumbai was heavily clouded at 8,000 ft with thunderstorms, according to an aviation report.