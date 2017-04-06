It's over! Man divorces wife through newspaper ad

A 25-year-old Hyderabad-based woman got the shock of her life, when she discovered that her husband, a banker based in Saudi Arabia, divorced her through a newspaper ad in a local Urdu daily.

According to a report by NDTV, the man has been charged with cheating and cruelty by the Hyderabad Police. Police sources say he was harassing her for a dowry worth Rs 20 lakh.

The accused Mohd Mushtaquddin and the woman tied the knot on 2015 and even had a baby girl together. She was taken after five months to Saudi Arabia, where her husband was employed.

The couple returned to India two months ago, after which the woman went to her parents' home after a tiff with her husband. She alleges Mushtaquddin left for Saudi Arabia without informing anyone and even refused to answer her phone calls. She came to know about this after meeting her father-in-law.

Police are currently investigating if applying for divorce through a newspaper ad is valid under Sharia Law.

In a similar incident, which happened two days ago, a Hyderabad man was arrested for allegedly sending a triple talaq divorce notice to his wife through a postcard. He was charged with harassing and cheating his spouse.

Also, a US-based Hyderabad native divorced his wife through a "triple talaq" WhatsApp message earlier this year.