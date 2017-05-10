It's raining new notes for rescued sex worker from Pune stuck with old ones



The woman, who was sold to a brothel in Pune for Rs 50,000, was in a rescue home for the last seven months, and hence missed out on the demonetisation deadline

Here's something to boost your faith in humanity. Remember mid-day's front-page report on a sex worker rescued from Pune, who had written a letter to the PM, requesting help in converting her Rs 10,000 in old currency notes to the new ones? Many do, as financial help has been pouring in for the Bangladeshi national.

Helping hands

mid-day had reported on May 3 about the woman, who was rescued from a brothel in Budhwar Peth in December 2015, writing to the PM, explaining how the money she had earned had been with the brothel owners when demonetisation was announced, and hence, she missed the deadline.

Several people have been calling up NGO Rescue Foundation with offers of help. One couple from Pune has already given her Rs 10,000, in new notes.

The NGO said they even got a call from a woman in Australia, asking for her bank account details to deposit money. NGO members also said there was also a call from a businessman in Punjab inquiring how he could help her.

Authorityspeak

Dipesh Tank, project director, Rescue Foundation, said, "We are happy that citizens from across the world have come forward to help her. It's good to know she will be getting more than what she lost."

"We also understand that it's not easy for the government to consider this rare case, considering the issues involved in changing notes post-demonetisation," he added.