Ivanka Trump reportedly stepped down as Murdoch trustee

New York: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has reportedly stepped down as a trustee for a fortune set aside for the daughters of Rupert Murdoch, the American media mogul, a media report said.

Ivanka Trump served for several years as a trustee before stepping down in December, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. Her role highlighted the close ties between Trump's family and the family that controls Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets, The New York Times reported.

The trust for the Murdoch daughters holds some $300 million in stock in News Corporation and 21st Century Fox, companies that Murdoch, 85, leads, and in which he and his family hold controlling interests.Murdoch has two daughters, ages 15 and 13, with his former wife, Wendi, 48.

It was Wendi Murdoch who chose Ivanka Trump as a trustee, according to the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The two women have long been close, and their friendship has continued since the Murdochs' 2013 divorce. Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, served as a conduit between the Trump campaign and Murdoch.