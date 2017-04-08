J Dey murder case: Cop tells court about Rajan's secret phone chat

The CB officer had intercepted some of the gangster's calls in relation to the J Dey murder case



An officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, who had intercepted some of the calls of Chhota Rajan in relation with the J Dey murder case, deposed in court on Friday and informed the bench about a conversation between the gangster and a person called Manoj.

In the call, which was made on August 8, 2011 around 2.20 pm, Rajan told Manoj, "Woh bhi koi saav nahi tha. Woh bhi D se juda tha. Uske against aur bhi journalists the. (He was not innocent. Even he was linked to the D-company. Many journalists were against him)." The cop also said that Rajan had mentioned the name of Jigna Vora during the conversation.

In the same conversation, Rajan had also spoken about the fact that he was called to London and Philippines. The officer added that after hearing the conversation, he had informed his seniors and the case investigating officer about it.