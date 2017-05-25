J-Dey murder trial: Close aide of Chhota Rajan deposes

Tapped conversation between the two reveals gangster and co-accused Vora were in touch



Chhota Rajan

A real estate broker, who is a close associate of gangster Chhota Rajan, deposed in court in the murder case of mid-day editor (investigations) J Dey. The court played a conversation between the associate and Rajan, in which Rajan can be heard telling him that he had talks with Jigna Vora, a co-accused.

Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said the associate's phone had been tapped after the murder.

Rajan can be heard telling the associate that many journos and 'his' colleagues were against 'him', and that Vora, who had called him (Rajan) up many times, said 'he' is a traitor. There is no clarity on who the 'he' is as no names have been taken. The associate identified the voices as his and Rajan's.

During cross by defence lawyer Santosh Deshpande, the associate said he may have said the same when his statement was recorded before the magistrate but he's not sure as he doesn't know Marathi.