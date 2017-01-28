J Dey received phone calls from Chhota Rajan, witness deposes

A friend of slain journalist J Dey deposed before the court on Friday and stated that in the week that Dey was murdered, he had received calls from Chhota Rajan.

'Made some mistake'

The witness told the court, "Dey and I used to meet thrice a week. The week he was shot, we met that week too."

Special Public Prosecutor Gharat then asked the witness if Dey received any phone calls, to which he was told, "He received some calls from Chhota Rajan. I told him to take care since he was getting such calls."

When Gharat further probed for the reason Rajan called Dey, the witness said, "Dey told me that he might have received the calls as he might have committed some mistake." He went on to add that though he didn't meet Dey the day he was shot, he did receive a call from him prior to the incident.

Didn't see personally

The witness was then cross-examined by Satish Kalia's defence counsel Santosh Deshpande, and later by Rajan's lawyer.

It was here that the witness noted that he had not personally seen Dey talking to Rajan and that though he was friends with Dey since 2003, he was a secretive person. However, he did share some details about his work and personal life.

The case has now been adjourned for Monday.