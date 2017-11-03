J Dey trial: Eyewitness goes missing after threats from accused

The prosecution on Wednesday informed the special court conducting the trial in the murder case of mid-day's investigations editor J Dey that the eyewitness who was supposed to be recording his statement before the court was untraceable. The court has been waiting for the eyewitness to depose for months.

On being told this, the court then directed the prosecution to continue with the other witnesses and also try to find the eyewitness and produce him. It added that if the prosecution failed to find him, it wouldn't wait and waste its time and would proceed with the case. The prosecution said it would try to find him in the next 15-20 days, by when deposition of the other witnesses was likely to be concluded. If he wasn't found by then, they would drop him as a witness, the prosecution added.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told mid-day, "A CBI officer visited his house; the family said because his identity was revealed to the accused, they had threatened him with dire consequences. Hence, he's gone missing and the family too isn't aware of his whereabouts." The prosecution has finished examining 145 witnesses; it's likely to examine another 10-odd in the coming days.

145

Number of witnesses the prosecution has examined

