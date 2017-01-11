J Dey trial: Owner of bike used for murder deposes in court

On Tuesday, one of the cousins of an accused in the murder of mid-day investigations editor J Dey deposed in the court. The cousin’s bike was allegedly used in the murder.

The witness, during the examination by Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat, told court that he had purchased the Unicorn bike from his friend in 2010 for Rs 35,000. The bike was registered in his name even in 2011.

The witness also told court that he used to take the bike while going to work and it used to be parked in his building.

The witness also told court that police didn’t make any enquiry about the bike with him and he handed over the papers of the bike to cops on June 26, 2011.

The witness said, “I was called to a police station where they asked me whether I know Nilesh Shendge. I told them he is my cousin. The police then asked me to hand over the bike to them and return after two days.”

While being cross-examined by Chhota Rajan’s lawyer Anshuman Sinha, the witness said, “I handed over the motorcycle to the police because they asked for it. At the time, I did not know Shendge was arrested, cops had taken my signature on blank paper.”

According to the prosecution, two bikes and one four wheeler were used while shooting Dey. The case was further adjourned to Wednesday.