J Dey trial: Court examines expert from US in murder trial

A CBI court yesterday heard the deposition of a scientific expert from the US via a video link in connection with the 2011 killing of journalist J Dey

A CBI court yesterday heard the deposition of a scientific expert from the US via a video link in connection with the 2011 killing of journalist J Dey. "The expert, Edward Burns, had compared the actual image of the bike used in the killing with CCTV footage, and he told the court that both carried resemblance," said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. The image-comparison technology was being used for the first time to corroborate evidence, he added.



Journalist J Dey

The prosecution completed examination of 154 witnesses. Dey was shot dead in Powai on June 11, 2011. Charges were framed against gangster Chhota Rajan in the case last year.

