J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa launches political forum

By Agencies | Posted 2 hours
Deepa and her husband at the launch of her party. Pic/PTI
Chennai: J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa launched a new political forum while rival factions in ruling AIADMK provided welfare assistance across Tamil Nadu on her 69th birth anniversary yesterday in an escalating fight for her legacy.

Deepa said her political journey had "begun" and also unveiled a flag depicting the images of Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran which she said was only a flag of the forum named as 'MGR AMMA Deepa Forum' Deepa said the people desired that she contest from R K Nagar constituency that fell vacant following the demise of the late AIADMK supremo.

Deepak Jayakumar, her brother, has now claimed that the late CM left behind her properties to him and Deepa.

Anniversary observed

The state government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his predecessor O Panneerselvam and AIADMK observed the birth anniversary of the late chief minister in different ways including holding medical camps and planting saplings. Community lunches, medical and blood donation camps and distribution of food at destitute homes and orphanages was done.

