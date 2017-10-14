Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Little Village at Pulwama's district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, were gunned down by the security forces. Both of them were a part of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



According to reports, one AK-47, one AK-56 and six AK magazines were recovered by the security forces. Earlier on Wednesday, two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While four days back, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed when a cordon and search operation (CASO) turned into an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.