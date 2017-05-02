J&K police probe video of militant giving tips to recruits on using guns

Srinagar: A video purportedly showing a militant giving training tips to a group of recruits on using an assault rifle has surfaced in the Kashmir Valley and is being investigated by the police.

The two-minute video appears to have been shot in an orchard somewhere in the valley and seemingly shows a group of 15 recruits of terror groups Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e- Toiba jointly being imparted training by a trainer. The identity of the trainer, whose face is visible in the video, is not known.

Holding an AK-47, he is seen telling the group on how to fire from a gun. I will give you some basic tips on how to fire a weapon

when you have to aim at an enemy, the trainer is heard telling the recruits in Kashmiri language.

The first thing for aiming your weapon is the correct body position, he says. He is then heard giving give tips, saying the second

important thing is to have a strong hold of the weapon while the third is breath control.

The fourth is the control on the trigger and then, at last, you have to close left eye, draw a fictitious line and aim, he is seen telling the supposed recruits, demonstrating these tips with the AK-47 in his hands.

He however does not fire from the weapon. A police official said they are investigating this video and some others which surfaced in recent months.