Jagran.com and OMH win at first Digipub awards for web publishers

The Digipub Awards, India's first such initiative for web publishers, were announced on Thursday evening in Gurgaon.

Team OnlyMyHealth collecting Lifestyle and Infotainment website of the year award.

The awards were a part of Digipub World, a two day convention for web publishers which consisted of conference, awards, exhibition and master classes. The event has been organised by afaqs.

Two websites from the Jagran Group won awards. OnlyMyHealth won the website of the year (Lifestyle and Infotainment) while Jagran.com was chosen as the Best Brand Partnership - Silver Jagoo Re Campaign.