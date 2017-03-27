Jagran's RK Agarwal wins CFO of the Year at Mumbai award event



RK Agarwal

RK Agarwal, Group CFO of Jagran Prakashan Ltd's (JPL) was awarded the CFO of the year in Large Enterprises – Services Category (Bronze) at the FE CFO of the Year Award 2017, a power-packed event in Mumbai.

The FE CFO of the Year Award celebrates excellence, best practices and outstanding achievements by India's leading CFOs, who have established themselves as strategic thinkers, trusted advisers, astute leaders and above all, masters of asset management.

Of the win, Agarwal said, "The Jagran group has always believed in creating exceptional value for all its stakeholders, whether it is in delivering amongst the highest shareholder returns in its decade long presence as one of the few listed media entities in the country or in advertiser value or in being possibly the most aggressive player in the M&A space in media, having done three large and significant acquisitions in the last few years. I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of the group and all those who have contributed to its success."