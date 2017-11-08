Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew killed in Kashmir

Three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and another 'commander' from the group, were gunned down by security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said here yesterday. A US-made M4 rifle used by Pakistani Army special forces was recovered following the encounter, which took place on Monday and is being described as a "breakthrough".



IG Police Kashmir Range Muneer Khan (right), displays a US-made M4 carbine rifle, recovered from the terrorists. Pic/PTI

An Army soldier was also killed in the fierce gunbattle in Aglar area on Monday night and two AK-47 rifles recovered. The slain terrorisrs have been identified as Mehmood Bhai, the divisional commander of Jaish in the south, Tallah Rashid, Masood Azhar's nephew, and Wasim Ahmed Ganie. A Jaish spokesperson identifying himself as Hassan Shah sent a statement to local news agencies claiming that one of the slain terrorists was Tallah Rashid, nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar. Inspector General (Kashmir Range) Munir Khan thanked the militant outfit for acknowledging the identity and said the state police would like to request Pakistan to claim the bodies of the two foreign terrorists.