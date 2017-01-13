Jallikattu: DMK to hold stir against State, Centre



People demand revocation of the ban on Jallikattu. File picture

Chennai: With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to pass judgement on Jallikattu before Pongal, DMK yesterday blamed the Centre and State governments for the development and announced a state-wide stir today.

DMK blamed both governments for "not taking appropriate, timely steps" to ensure conduct of the event.

Earlier in the day, a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The apex court, however, said that the draft of judgement has been prepared but it was not possible to deliver it before Saturday when Jallikattu is to be organised.

“As usual, though Chief Minister Panneerselvam wrote a letter to the Centre on the issue, he did not visit Delhi,” DMK Working President MK Stalin said in a press release here adding the Chief Minister did not exert pressure on the issue over the Union government.

Stalin said today’s protest, to be held in all district headquarters, would condemn the State and Central governments for "not taking appropriate, timely steps" to ensure conduct of the rural event.