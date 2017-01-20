Jallikattu protesters keep up pressure, stir spreads abroad

The TN govt might consider promulgating ordinance to hold the sport or convene Assembly to adopt a resolution in its favour; PMâÂÂsays matter is sub-judice
A rail roko by protestors in Salem
Chennai/New Delhi: Protests demanding jallikattu swelled on the streets of Tamil Nadu after agitators rejected statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the state braced for a shutdown today.
Late night reports yesterday indicated that the state government could consider promulgating an ordinance to ensure holding of jallikattu or convene the Assembly for adopting a resolution in its favour.
Tamil lawyers in Supreme Court during a protest march from against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the ban, in Delhi. Pics/PTI
Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike today supporting the demand for immediate permission to allow jallikattu.
PETA to take legal route
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India yesterday said it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable the conduct of Jallikattu or continue its campaign to create awareness against the holding of the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.
Tamils protest at the Indian High Commission at London
“Our campaign is against cruelty towards all animals. We will consult our lawyers and take a decision if there is an ordinance,” PETA spokesperson Manilal Valliyate said.
The animal rights body also claimed that certain native breeds of bulls became extinct because of “white revolution” and “cross-breeding programmes”.
“There are various other humane conservation methods to protect the indigenous breed. Jallikattu is not the only way,” Valliyate said.
'Jallikattu' stir abroad
Protests have spread outside India, with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia holding demonstrations against the ban. Hundreds of Tamils have come together to organise a series of protests against the ban, in favour of Jallikattu.
Jallikattu matter is sub-judice: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually indicated his government's inability to promulgate an ordinance on allowing Jallikattu, noting that the matter is sub-judice as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met him seeking Centre's intervention.
“While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is at present sub-judice,” the PMO said after the meeting. At the same time, it said, "The Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the state government."
Celebs stand
I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!
Music director AR Rahman
Actor Vijay put up a video on Twitter saying the law was not created to rob people of their traditions and rights, but to protect them. He also said in it that Jallikattu is every Tamilians identity. He said, those who are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu are united by the feeling that they are Tamilians but not out of compulsion or political pressure. I bow down to each and everyone of them. My state rises again. In unison. In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda. Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted.
#jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it. I'm all for animal rights but here that is not the point. tradition & livelihood are
Vishwanathan Anand
Proud of each and every à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à®© (Tamilian) who came together to support #Jallikattu and our à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à¯Â à®Âà®²à®¾à®Âà¯Âà®Âà®¾à®°à®®(Tamil culture). à®µà¯Âà®±à¯Âà®±à®¿ à®¯à®®à¯Âà®¨à®¿à®Âà¯Âà®Â(Victory is for sure). #unitedforourculture.
Actor Dhanush
