Jallikattu protesters keep up pressure, stir spreads abroad

The TN govt might consider promulgating ordinance to hold the sport or convene Assembly to adopt a resolution in its favour; PMâÂÂsays matter is sub-judice



A rail roko by protestors in Salem

Chennai/New Delhi: Protests demanding jallikattu swelled on the streets of Tamil Nadu after agitators rejected statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the state braced for a shutdown today.

Late night reports yesterday indicated that the state government could consider promulgating an ordinance to ensure holding of jallikattu or convene the Assembly for adopting a resolution in its favour.



Tamil lawyers in Supreme Court during a protest march from against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the ban, in Delhi. Pics/PTI

Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike today supporting the demand for immediate permission to allow jallikattu.

PETA to take legal route

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India yesterday said it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable the conduct of Jallikattu or continue its campaign to create awareness against the holding of the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.



Tamils protest at the Indian High Commission at London

“Our campaign is against cruelty towards all animals. We will consult our lawyers and take a decision if there is an ordinance,” PETA spokesperson Manilal Valliyate said.

The animal rights body also claimed that certain native breeds of bulls became extinct because of “white revolution” and “cross-breeding programmes”.

“There are various other humane conservation methods to protect the indigenous breed. Jallikattu is not the only way,” Valliyate said.