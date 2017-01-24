Jallikattu protests: Videos of cop burning autos go viral



Violent scenes were seen not just at Marina Beach, but other places in Chennai. The violence also spread elsewhere in the state. Pics/PTI

Two videos showing cops setting fire to auto rickshaws parked on the roadside in Chennai have gone viral.

In the first video, a policeman is seen putting a burning paper inside an auto. In the second video, believed to be shot from a building terrace, a woman cop is seen standing beneath the MRTS track, setting two auto rickshaws on fire.

Further some reports claim that during the lathi charge in Marina beach on Monday to disperse protesters gathered over the Jallikattu row, cops were caught on camera damaging many motorbikes parked on the roadside. Four motorbikes of journalists were also damaged.

While the videos went viral on social networking sites, city police commissioner S George told the media that the videos were morphed.