Jallikattu row: Chennai Police evicting protesters from Marina Beach, 7 updates

Artists performing with fire during the protest to lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. Pic/PTI
Chennai: The Jallikattu protest that remained peaceful for a week in Tamil Nadu turned violent with demonstrators throwing stones at police following eviction action against them at the Marina beach here.
In a street in Triplicane area near Marina beach, protesters in large numbers threw stones at police which later retaliated with a baton charge. The police used teargas shells to disperse the protesters who assembled at several roads leading to Marina and started throwing stones.
All routes to Marina Beach have been cordoned off. The eviction began after week-long protests across the state. The protesters demand a "permanent" solution by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in the Assembly.
Jallikattu is a popular bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu. The police action came as the state assembly met here on Monday for the first time in 2017 with Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao's address.
The police physically pulled out the demonstrators sitting at the protest venue. The scene reminded of a 'tug-of-war' game but without ropes as protesters held back the colleagues who were being pulled out by the police.
In Coimbatore, the police pounced on a protester who stood up with a kerosene canister and threatened to self-immolate. They were successful in taking away the inflammable liquid.
The protesters in Madurai remained adamant and the police were trying to convince them to disperse.
Youngsters and students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo
The state government on Sunday organised Jallikattu in several places following the promulgation of an ordinance enabling the same. But the protesters demand the central government take out bulls from the list of performing animals. The police has asked protesters in other parts of the state to disperse.
Agreeing to the request, demonstrators in Tirunelveli district have decided to call off the protests. However, the protesters have decided to continue their agitations in Madurai. Although, talks are still on between them and the police. After the promulgation of the ordinance, P. Rajasekhar, President of the Jallikattu Pathukaapu Peravai, appealed the protesters to call off their agitation.
'Hip-Hop Tamizha' Adhi, a rap musician whose song support of Jallikattu attracted the protesters, also distanced himself as the demonstrations were progressing in a different direction, he said. While the protesters anger is severe against the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in most of the protest venues there were slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
Some of the placards held by few protesters were vulgar and indecent and there were also signs demanding separate Tamil land. Further, thousands of regular commuters have been facing inconvenience due to cancellation of trains and termination ahead of destination owing to protests on rail tracks.
The Southern Railway on Monday announced cancellation of 16 trains. "Around 40,000 passengers are affected daily due to disruption in train services. Many passengers may be travelling to attend interviews, join duty or even for health reasons," a senior Southern Railway official preferring anonymity told IANS.
Meanwhile, DMK's Working President and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, M.K. Stalin, condemned the police action as authoritarian. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the party was withdrawing its plans to hold Jallikattu protest on January 26 as the state government has passed an ordinance that permits the sport.
Jallikattu: 7 updates on the police crackdown at Marina beach
In an early morning crackdown, the police here started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week, demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu.
TV visuals showed men and women in khaki physically removing the protesters, most of them clad in black, from the sands of the famous beach here, signalling the end of the week-long protests that had been backed by political parties including ruling AIADMK and DMK.
The protesters, mostly students and youth, had not bought the government decision to issue an ordinance for holding Jallikattu, which was done on Saturday, and the bull taming sport held in some parts of the state.They had vowed to carry on with their protest till a permanent solution was found to ensure the sport was held annually without any hindrance.
The protesters criticised the police crackdown at the beach.The police action, however, came following an early morning 'advisory' asking the agitators to end their 'disciplined and peaceful' protest as their "purpose has been fully achieve."
The advisory, released to the media, said that tens of thousands of youth, students and general public had been protesting in Marina since January 17 urging to lift the ban on the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and that it had been "staged in a disciplined and peaceful manner without causing inconvenience to the general public and hindrance to the traffic."
After the customary Governor's address to the Assembly today, the government is expected to move a bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
In Coimbatore also, students and other protesters were forcibly evicted from VOC Park Ground where they were protesting for the last six days.
