Jallikattu stir takes violent turn even as bill replacing ordinance is passed

Protesters attack police who fire teargas and resort to lathicharge; Bill replacing ordinance to conduct sport is passed



Violent scenes were seen not just at Marina Beach, but other places in Chennai. The violence also spread elsewhere in the state. Pics/PTI

Chennai: The six-day-old stir over jallikattu turned violent yesterday after an early morning crackdown on the protesters here, leaving over 20 police personnel injured even as the Tamil Nadu assembly moved swiftly and passed a bill replacing an ordinance for conducting the bull taming sport.

A senior police official said that 90 per cent of the protesters at Marina beach, the epicentre of the agitation, predominantly by students and youth, had vacated the area by late evening and that normalcy was being restored.

However, the crackdown had a ripple effect in the city and elsewhere, where normal life was affected, with protesters staging road blocks and state transport buses being withdrawn at many places.

The Bill

The government moved quickly to get the amendment bill to replace the jallikattu ordinance promulgated two days ago, passed in the assembly in the evening session.

The “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017”, piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, was passed by voice vote with the support of opposition DMK and other parties.

It said the “Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to exempt jallikattu from the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

Violent protests

Earlier in the day, protesters fought pitched battles with police at several areas, especially around Marina Beach from where thousands were evicted. They blocked roads at various parts of the city with the week-long agitation taking a violent turn.

Traffic was thrown out of gear as the agitators took to the streets, with some attacking policemen and their vehicles. Police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge at some places as sections of protesters, removed from Marina in the early morning crackdown, pelted stones. They went on a rampage, setting vehicles on fire at a few places, including in front of Ice House Police Station near the beach.

Attorney General S Muthukumaraswamy informed Madras High Court that 20 police personnel were injured and hospitalised and 25 vehicles were burnt. He also said anti-social elements had infiltrated the protests.