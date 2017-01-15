Jallikattu supporters agitate in Tamil Nadu, 149 arrested

Police says security increased to check ban is not flouted in the state



A group of people are seen participating in Jallikattu despite ban on such sporting events at Karisalkulam village in Madurai. Pic/PTI

Madurai: Determined in their efforts to conduct Jallikattu, people on Saturday mounted pressure on the Centre and state by launching agitations against the ban on the bull taming sport, leading to detention of 149 protesters.

The supporters of the sport, along with major political parties, have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the SC imposed a ban on it.

“To ensure maintenance of law and order and compliance of Supreme Court orders, we detained Gowthaman and 148 others,” Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Shailesh Kumar Yadav said.

He said while the police allowed the film director to address the gathering for about 15-20 minutes, but his speech became “instigating” later.

He added that all across the 27 km of the city and suburbs, adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure that none got anywhere near the ‘Vadivaasal’ (entry points for bulls to the open grounds where Jallikattu used to be held).